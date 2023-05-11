Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘General Hospital’ Actress Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jacklyn Zeman, known for her role as Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s hit soap opera General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 70 after a short battle with cancer. News of her death was first announced by the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, who expressed his heartbreak over the loss of the beloved actress. “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and a true professional that brought so much positive energy with her work,” he wrote on Twitter. ABC Entertainment and General Hospital also released a statement mourning the loss of Zeman, who had been a part of the show for over 45 years.

Zeman joined General Hospital in 1977 as Barbara Jean, who went by Bobbie, and was the feisty younger sister of Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer. Zeman grew to regard Geary as family off camera. “I’m probably closer to him than I would be a real-life brother,” she told co-star Maurice Benard last year on his YouTube series State of Mind. Bobbie had worked as a teen prostitute and given up a baby for adoption but had managed to turn her life around and become a nurse at General Hospital. Zeman’s portrayal of Spencer was a spirited, upbeat woman who was as sweet as pie but who also had a sense of self. She didn’t suffer fools and had no problem revoking the niceties if warranted.

Zeman’s career began with a love for dance during her childhood, and she began acting in school productions as a teenager. She worked in Venezuela as a dancer after high school and was pre-med at New York University but dropped out when she was offered a contract at the ABC soap One Life to Live after originally being hired for just three days of work. On One Life, she played Lana McClain for a little more than one year and then left for General Hospital. “I didn’t even audition,” she told a blogger in 2010. Zeman was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the show.

Outside soap operas, Zeman worked as a Playboy Bunny to help pay for college and also acted in commercials. She had a role in 1982’s National Lampoon’s Class Reunion and appeared in a string of TV movies, including the ABC Afterschool Special Montana Crossroads in 1993. She also had a series regular role as Sofia Madison in the crime drama series The Bay, earning her a fifth Emmy Award nomination.

Zeman last appeared on General Hospital in April for the wedding of her character’s grandson. The same month, she also celebrated the show’s 60th anniversary by posting a video on Instagram to fans. “A great, big heartfelt thank you to the very special people who have been watching us and supporting us and keeping us on the air all these years. We love you,” she said.

Zeman was married and divorced three times, first to Glenn Gordon and later to Steve Gribbin and disc jockey Murray “Murray the K” Kaufman. Zeman’s survivors include two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, from her marriage to Gordon.

Zeman’s passing has been felt deeply by her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Actor Laura Wright, who plays Bobbie’s daughter Carly Spencer, posted a series of broken heart emojis, while Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins, wrote, “This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left.” Zeman will be remembered for her talent, her positive spirit, and her lasting legacy as one of the most beloved actresses in the history of General Hospital.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Jacklyn Zeman, longtime ‘General Hospital’ actor, dies at 70 – National/