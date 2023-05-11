Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘General Hospital’ Star Jacklyn Zeman Dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jacklyn Zeman: The Legacy of a Soap Opera Icon

Jacklyn Zeman, the Emmy-nominated actor who played Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Spencer on “General Hospital” for almost 50 years, passed away at the age of 70. Frank Valentini, an executive producer of the ABC soap opera, announced her death, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry and leaving fans heartbroken.

A Bright Light and True Professional

Zeman, who started out as a ballet dancer, was an Englewood native who grew up in Bergenfield. Her family told ABC News she died after being diagnosed with cancer. Valentini paid tribute to her, saying, “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

A Career in Soap Opera

During the ’70s, Zeman played Lana McClain on “One Life to Live” before being cast as nurse Bobbie Spencer and making her “General Hospital” debut in 1978. The role landed her four Daytime Emmy nominations, and she acted in more than 800 episodes of the soap.

Zeman also recently played Sofia Madison on Peacock’s “The Bay” and received another Emmy nomination for the performance.

A Beloved Member of the “General Hospital” and ABC Family

The “General Hospital” Twitter account remembered Zeman, saying, “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit.”

A Lasting Legacy

Zeman’s death is a great loss for the entertainment industry, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer was iconic, and her positive spirit and professionalism were admired by everyone who worked with her.

As fans mourn the loss of a soap opera legend, her memory will continue to live on through her work and the impact she had on the industry. Rest in peace, Jacklyn Zeman.

News Source : Amy Kuperinsky | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :N.J. ‘General Hospital’ actor Jacklyn Zeman dead at 70/