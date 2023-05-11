Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘General Hospital’ Star Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved ‘General Hospital’ Actress Jacklyn Zeman Dies at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, a beloved staple of the “General Hospital” cast since the ’70s, died Wednesday, less than two months after turning 70. Her surprising death was announced by “General Hospital’s” executive producer Frank Valenti, who tweeted, “On behalf of our ‘General Hospital’ family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

The show’s official account posted, “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit.”

Early Life and Career

Zeman was born March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey. After studying dance at NYU, she was a Playboy Bunny at the Playboy Club in 1972 and appeared in a non-sexual bit part in the porn film “Deep Throat Part II” (1977).

Her first TV roles were on the soaps “The Edge of Night” (1976) and “One Life to Live” (1976-1977) before being cast as Bobbie Spencer, a nurse, on “General Hospital” in 1977. It was a part she would go on to play for 46 years, winning four Daytime Emmys along the way (1981, 1995, 1997 and 1998).

Legacy on ‘General Hospital’

Her character started out as a schemer, had a fling with Rick Springfield’s character, became a mom who must deal with her daughter’s death, and wound up making Bobbie someone every viewer rooted for and identified with.

Other Work

Some of her film work included a cameo in “Young Doctors in Love” (1982) and a part in “Class Reunion” (1982), and her other longest job was on the TV series “The Bay” (2010-2022).

Personal Life

Zeman was married and divorced three times. Her first marriage was to the late DJ Murray the K, with whom she appeared in the 1977 documentary “The Day the Music Died.” She is survived by her two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, with her third husband, Glenn Gorden.

Jacklyn Zeman will be greatly missed by her fans, friends, and colleagues. Her legacy on “General Hospital” will continue to inspire and entertain for years to come.

News Source : Extra Staff

Source Link :Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ Icon, Dies at 70/