Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘General Hospital’ star Jacklyn Zeman passes away at age 70.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jacklyn Zeman, Iconic Actress on “General Hospital,” Passes Away at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, widely known for her role as nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s “General Hospital,” passed away at the age of 70 after a short battle with cancer. The news of her death was confirmed by her family and the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, on May 10, 2023. Zeman’s passing has left the entertainment industry and her fans in shock and mourning.

Zeman began her career on “General Hospital” in 1977 as Barbara Jean, who was affectionately known as Bobbie. She played the younger sister of Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer and grew to regard him as family off-camera. Her portrayal of Bobbie was a spirited, upbeat woman who had a sense of self and didn’t suffer fools. Zeman’s acting skills garnered her four Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Over the years, Zeman’s character Bobbie had a fascinating storyline that captivated viewers. Bobbie had worked as a teen prostitute and given up a baby for adoption, but she managed to turn her life around and become a nurse at General Hospital. One of Zeman’s most memorable scenes was in 1994 when Bobbie’s daughter B.J. was in a school bus accident that left her brain dead. Bobbie and her then-husband Tony (played by Brad Maule) made the decision to donate their daughter’s heart to her cousin, Maxie, who had Kawasaki disease.

Zeman’s death is the third to hit the “General Hospital” cast and crew in six months. Cast member Sonya Eddy died in December from complications of an emergency surgery, and beloved producer Nneka Garland died suddenly in April. The show’s statement on Zeman’s passing said that she “leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit.”

Zeman was born on March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey. As a child, she discovered a love for dance, and as a teen, she began acting in school productions. She worked in Venezuela as a dancer after high school and was pre-med at New York University but dropped out when she was offered a contract at the ABC soap “One Life to Live” after originally being hired for just three days of work.

Apart from soap operas, Zeman also worked as a Playboy Bunny to help pay for college and acted in commercials. She had a role in 1982’s “National Lampoon’s Class Reunion” and appeared in a string of TV movies, including the ABC Afterschool Special “Montana Crossroads” in 1993. She also had a series regular role as Sofia Madison in the crime drama series “The Bay,” earning her a fifth Emmy Award nomination.

Zeman was married and divorced three times, first to Glenn Gordon and later to Steve Gribbin and disc jockey Murray “Murray the K” Kaufman. Zeman’s survivors include two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, from her marriage to Gordon.

Zeman’s death has left a void in the entertainment industry and her fans’ hearts. Laura Wright, who plays Bobbie’s daughter Carly Spencer, posted to Instagram, “I’m so grateful to have shared so many years with this beautiful woman…saying she will be missed is an understatement.” Co-star Maurice Benard described Zeman as a “life force” in a tweet. Jacklyn Zeman will always be remembered for her iconic portrayal of Bobbie Spencer and her contribution to the world of entertainment.

General Hospital Bobbie Spencer Soap opera Actor Tribute

News Source : Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press

Source Link :Jacklyn Zeman, longtime ‘General Hospital’ cast member who played nurse Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70 – Winnipeg Free Press/