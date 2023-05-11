Dead – Death – Obituary News : General Hospital’s Jacklyn Zeman Cause of Death Unveiled

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jacklyn Zeman: A General Hospital Icon

As the tragic news of Jacklyn Zeman’s death began to spread last night, General Hospital fans — not to mention those who’d worked with her over the years — had a difficult time processing the news. After all, we’d seen her only days earlier on our screen, bringing Bobbie Spencer to life. We’d laughed and cried during the Nurses Ball tribute acknowledging Bobbie’s 45 years of service to the community of Port Charles.

A Life Cut Short

How could Zeman possibly be gone? Now, we know that like so many others, Zeman was lost to that most insidious and unforgiving of diseases, cancer. If there is any positive to be taken from the situation, it is that family members told ABC news her battle was relatively brief.

A Welcomed Visitor

Meanwhile, fans have united across social media to pay tribute to Zeman, who for over four decades was a welcomed visitor into their homes. Together, we watched Bobbie grow from a schemer (whom you’ll recall brought big brother Luke to town so that he might keep rival Laura away from then-beau Scott) to one of the most respected members of the Port Charles community.

A Mother’s Love

We watched as she reunited with Carly, the daughter she’d given up at birth, and mourned along with Bobbie when her other daughter, Barbara Jean died in a bus crash and had her heart transplanted into Maxie’s chest. Is it any wonder that after 45 years, Zeman felt like a member of our own families?

Gone But Not Forgotten

So with broken hearts, we send our heartfelt condolences to those she leaves behind. And in our minds, she’ll be forever walking the hospital hallway, offering care to all those around her while refusing to suffer fools lightly.

Share your memories of Zeman in the comment section below. Then check out this gallery in which the co-stars fortunate enough to have worked with her over the years share their own memories of a star taken from us far too soon.

News Source : Richard Simms

Source Link :Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie, General Hospital) Cause of Death Revealed/