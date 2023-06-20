Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Frazier, Former Cubs Pitcher, Dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Cubs Pitcher George Frazier Passes Away at 68

Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of former Cubs pitcher George Frazier, who passed away at the age of 68. Frazier, who played with five teams throughout his career, spent parts of three seasons with the Cubs, arriving in Chicago in one of the biggest deals in franchise history.

On June 13, 1984, Frazier was traded along with starter Rick Sutcliffe and catcher Ron Hassey to the Cubs in exchange for Joe Carter, Mel Hall, Don Schulze, and Darryl Banks. Sutcliffe went on to be one of the faces for the Cubs over the majority of the next decade, and he along with Frazier helped the team make history the rest of that season.

Sutcliffe went 16-1 with a 2.69 ERA to win the National League Cy Young Award, proving to be the catalyst in the Cubs’ Eastern Division championship – the first playoff appearance for the team in 39 years. He would make two All-Star games in Chicago and help the club to another division championship in 1989.

As for Frazier, he went 6-3 with a 4.10 ERA with three saves and 58 strikeouts compared to 26 walks in 37 appearances. He would pitch in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Padres, giving up two runs in 1 2/3 innings in a 7-1 loss at Jack Murphy Stadium. The Cubs would go on to lose the NLCS in five games after winning the first two contests at Wrigley Field.

Frazier would pitch the entire 1985 season and most of the 1986 season for the Cubs before being traded in August of that year to the Twins. He finished with a 15-15 record with a 5.36 ERA in 123 games out of the bullpen with 145 strikeouts with 112 walks.

Originally a draft pick of the Texas Rangers, Frazier made his debut with the Cardinals in 1978 and played in St. Louis for three seasons before playing for the Yankees from 1981 through 1983. He spent only part of a season in Cleveland before joining the Cubs in 1984 through 1986. In Minnesota, Frazier would finish his career with a World Series championship with the Twins, making one appearance in the World Series.

After his playing days, Frazier would serve as a color commentator for the Twins and then the Rockies starting in 1998. He would stay in that position on the Colorado broadcasts through the 2015 season.

Frazier will be remembered not only for his contributions to the game of baseball but also for his kind and generous personality. Fans and colleagues alike have shared their memories and condolences on social media, expressing their sadness at the loss of a true baseball legend.

The Cubs organization also issued a statement on Frazier’s passing, stating, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Cubs pitcher George Frazier. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

News Source : Larry Hawley

Source Link :Former Cubs pitcher George Frazier dies at 68; was member of the 1984 East Division champions/