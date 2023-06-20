Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Frazier, Former Cubs Pitcher, Passes Away at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Oklahoma Mourns the Loss of Former Pitcher George Frazier

Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who was part of the Cubs’ 1984 division championship team and had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.

Early Career

In two seasons at Oklahoma, he played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976 and posted a 12-4 career record with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA. Frazier played parts of 10 Major League Baseball seasons with five clubs. He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees and helped the Cubs win their first division title in 1984 before becoming a world champion with the Minnesota Twins in 1987. He pitched two scoreless innings for the Twins during Game 4 of that World Series against St. Louis. He posted a career 4.20 ERA with 35 wins and 29 saves in 415 MLB appearances.

Television Broadcasting Career

After his playing career ended, Frazier spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies. He was known for his witty and insightful commentary, providing a uniquely entertaining perspective of the game. Frazier’s commentary was respected by both fans and players alike, making him a beloved figure in the world of baseball broadcasting.

Return to Oklahoma

In 2015, Frazier returned to Oklahoma as a color analyst on television broadcasts through the 2023 season. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione praised Frazier’s commentary, saying that it provided a “witty, insightful and uniquely entertaining perspective of the game.” Frazier sometimes joined radio play-by-play voice Toby Rowland on broadcasts for Oklahoma baseball games in Tulsa and Stillwater and for Big 12 tournament games in Oklahoma City.

A Legacy Remembered

George Frazier will be remembered not only for his successful playing career but also for his contributions to the world of baseball broadcasting. His insightful and entertaining commentary brought joy to fans and players alike, and his legacy will continue to be celebrated by those who knew and loved him.

Frazier’s passing is a loss for the baseball community, but his impact will be felt for years to come. Oklahoma and the rest of the baseball world mourns the loss of a true legend.

News Source : Chicago Sun-Times

Source Link :Former Cubs pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68/