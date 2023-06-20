Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Frazier, Former Rockies Broadcaster, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Colorado Rockies Mourn the Passing of George Frazier

The Colorado Rockies organization and the baseball world as a whole are mourning the loss of former major league pitcher and Rockies broadcaster George Frazier, who passed away on Monday. Frazier, who was 71 years old, had been battling cancer.

A Distinguished Career on the Mound

Frazier enjoyed a successful 10-year career as a pitcher in the major leagues, pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, and Cleveland Indians. He finished his career with a 35-43 record and a 4.20 ERA.

Frazier will be remembered for his contributions to the Yankees’ bullpen during the 1981 World Series, where he earned a win and a save in five appearances against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also pitched in the 1978 World Series with the Yankees, helping them win their second consecutive championship.

A Beloved Broadcaster

After his playing career ended, Frazier became a broadcaster for the Rockies in 1997. He quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to his knowledge of the game, his sense of humor, and his infectious personality.

Frazier spent 15 seasons as a broadcaster for the Rockies, working as a color commentator alongside play-by-play man Drew Goodman. He was known for his colorful commentary and his ability to break down the game for viewers.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Frazier’s passing is a loss for the Rockies organization and the baseball world as a whole. He will be remembered as a talented pitcher, a beloved broadcaster, and a friend to many in the game.

Rockies owner Dick Monfort released a statement on Monday, saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Frazier. George was a beloved member of the Rockies family and the baseball community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

The Rockies also released a statement on Twitter, saying, “The Rockies are saddened to learn of the passing of George Frazier, a member of the Rockies family since 1997. George was a talented pitcher and beloved broadcaster who left an indelible mark on our organization. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Frazier’s legacy will live on through the many players and broadcasters he inspired, as well as the memories he created for fans across the country. He will be missed, but his impact on the game will never be forgotten.

News Source : Sports Illustrated – Brady Farkas

Source Link :Former Colorado Rockies Broadcaster George Frazier Passes Away/