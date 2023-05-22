Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Logan, Star of Hinge and Bracket, Passes Away at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Logan of Hinge and Bracket: A Comedy Legend

The world of comedy suffered a great loss with the recent passing of George Logan, one half of the uproarious musical duo Hinge and Bracket. Logan, who played the beloved character Dr. Evadne Hinge, died at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, music, and joy.

Hinge and Bracket was a long-running double act that delighted audiences with their cultured, opera-loving personas. The duo began their career at the Edinburgh Festival in 1974, where they quickly became a hit with their unique brand of comedy. Logan’s stage partner, Patrick Fyffe, played the role of Dame Hilda Bracket, and together they created a hilarious and unforgettable duo.

Over the years, Hinge and Bracket became beloved figures in the entertainment industry, hosting their own successful BBC2 series, Dear Ladies, and performing in countless theatrical productions. The duo’s popularity was due in no small part to Logan’s incredible talent as a musician and entertainer. He was a gifted pianist, and his performances with Fyffe were always accompanied by his expert musical stylings.

Logan’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike. Broadcaster and author Gyles Brandreth, who worked closely with Hinge and Bracket on Dear Ladies, paid tribute to Logan on social media. He described the comedian as “a very funny, very brilliant man” and praised his creation of Dr. Evadne Hinge as “beautifully observed” and “gloriously brought to life.”

Logan’s contributions to the world of comedy and entertainment were not limited to his work with Hinge and Bracket. He also wrote a book in 2015 titled A Boy Called Audrey, which detailed his experiences growing up as an openly gay man in Glasgow. The book was a poignant and deeply personal reflection on Logan’s life and career, and it served as a testament to his courage and resilience.

Throughout his career, Logan brought joy and laughter to countless people around the world. His talent, wit, and humor will be sorely missed, but his legacy as one of the greats of comedy will continue to live on. As fans and colleagues honor his memory, we can take comfort in knowing that his work will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come.

News Source : Alan Young

Source Link :Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies at 78/