Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Maharis’ Cause of Death at 94

Remembering George Maharis: The Iconic Actor Passes Away at 94

The entertainment industry lost a legend on May 24, 2023, as well-known actor George Maharis passed away at the age of 94. The cause of his demise was hepatitis, and he was at his Beverly Hills-based residence.

A Tribute from a Friend and Former Manager

George Maharis’ friend and former manager at Paramount Pictures, Marc Bahan, shared the news of his death on Facebook. He remembered George as a talented artist, singer, and a great person who would do anything for others. He wrote, “My dear friend, you’ll be terribly missed.”

Grief on Social Media

After the news of his death broke, many people expressed their grief on various social media platforms. A journalist for Monroe County Buzz shared a post on Facebook, remembering George’s best-known work, Route 66. He also mentioned his appearance on Rod Serling’s “Night Gallery” and expressed his condolences, writing, “Rest in peace, sir.”

Survived by His Siblings

George Maharis is survived by his brother and sister.

The Route 66 Experience

George Maharis was most famous for his work on the CBS crime drama series, Route 66. In a 2012 interview, he recalled working on one of his favorite episodes, City of Wheels, which aired in 1962. He also spoke about his least favorite episode, Even Stones Have Eyes, where he had to dive into a freezing pond, causing him to contract hepatitis.

Other Works

Although he was known for his work on Route 66, George Maharis also appeared in various films and TV shows. He made his acting debut with The Philco Television Playhouse and worked on shows like The Mugger, Alcoa Theatre, Naked City, Exodus, and more. After leaving Route 66, he appeared in movies like A Covenant with Death, The Happening, The Desperados, Murder on Flight 502, and others. He also released several albums during the ’60s, including George Maharis Sings!, Portrait in Music, Just Turn Me Loose!, Make Love to Me, and more.

Early Life and Career

George Maharis enrolled at Flushing High School and later joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served for 18 months. After leaving the military, he went to Actors Studio and started working on film and television projects.

George Maharis was a versatile actor with a successful career in the entertainment industry. He will always be remembered for his iconic role in Route 66 and his contribution to the world of art and entertainment.

News Source : Anupal Sraban Neog

Source Link :How did George Maharis die? Cause of death explored as Route 66 star passes away at 94/