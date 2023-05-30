Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Maharis’ Cause of Death: Hepatitis Update 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Sad Demise of American Actor George Maharis

Recently, the news of the passing of American actor George Maharis has been going viral on the internet and gaining a lot of attention. Maharis was a very popular American actor, singer, and artist who had a huge fan following. His fans are eager to know about his health condition before his demise.

Who Was George Maharis?

George Maharis was an American actor best known for his role as Buz Murdock in the first three seasons of the TV series Route 66. He also made several pop music albums at the height of his fame and later starred in the TV series The Most Deadly Game. Maharis had a successful career in the entertainment industry and was loved by many.

How Did George Maharis Die?

George Maharis passed away on May 24, 2023, at the age of 94. According to reports, his health condition was not good before his death. He was diagnosed with hepatitis, a disease that is caused by inflammation of the liver. This disease is usually caused by alcohol consumption and can permanently damage the liver.

Maharis had been battling this disease for a long time, and his health condition was revealed when he left part two of Route 66. He was unable to continue his role in the series due to his health condition. In 2007, he publicly declared his health condition in an interview.

Despite his illness, Maharis continued to be loved and admired by his fans. His passing has left many saddened and heartbroken. He died at his home in Beverly Hills due to complications from hepatitis.

Conclusion

The passing of George Maharis is a great loss to the entertainment industry. He was a talented actor, singer, and artist who touched the lives of many with his work. His fans will always remember him for his contribution to the world of entertainment, and his legacy will continue to live on.

Rest in peace, George Maharis.

