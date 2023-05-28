Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Maharis, Inspiration for Sword and Sorcerer Villain, Dies at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Maharis, Star of TV’s Route 66 and The Sword and the Sorcerer, Passes Away at 94

Early Career and Breakthrough with Route 66

George Maharis, a popular TV star in the 1960s, passed away at the age of 94. Although he appeared in several TV shows and films throughout his career, he is best known for his role in the cult fantasy film The Sword and the Sorcerer. Maharis became a household name in the 60s with his lead role in the hit TV series Route 66, where he co-starred with Martin Milner as two young men traveling across the United States and getting involved in various adventures. The show made Maharis a star, but he had to leave it prematurely due to being diagnosed with hepatitis.

Starring Roles and Guest Appearances

In 1965, Maharis starred in the spy thriller The Satan Bug, directed by John Sturges, in which he played a spy trying to prevent a pandemic. Although the film was well-reviewed, it didn’t make Maharis a movie star. In the 70s, he mainly guest-starred in TV shows such as The Bionic Woman and Fantasy Island. However, Maharis had a hit with Albert Pyun’s The Sword and the Sorcerer, where he played Count Machelli.

Legacy and Retirement

Maharis’s career spanned several decades, but he chose to step away from acting in the mid-90s. He spent the last two decades of his life in comfortable retirement. Maharis’s legacy includes his breakthrough role in Route 66, which inspired many other road-trip shows and movies. He also had a significant impact on pop culture, with his appearance on Hullabaloo inspiring a scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

George Maharis was a talented actor who made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. His lead role in Route 66 made him a household name, and his appearance in The Sword and the Sorcerer cemented his status as a cult favorite. Although he is no longer with us, his contributions to TV and film will not be forgotten.

