Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Maharis, “Route 66” star, dies at 94

Remembering George Maharis: The Iconic Star of “Route 66”

Introduction

George Maharis, the iconic stage-trained actor and heartthrob of American youth in the 1960s, passed away at the age of 94. He will always be remembered for his unforgettable role as Buz Murdock in the hit television series “Route 66”. Maharis’ death was confirmed by his friend and caretaker, Marc Bahan, who stated that the actor died at his home in Beverly Hills due to hepatitis.

The Legend of “Route 66”

Maharis became a household name for his outstanding performance in the crime drama “Route 66”. He starred as Buz Murdock, a hardened survivor of Hell’s Kitchen in New York City, alongside Martin Milner as Tod Stiles. The two embark on a journey to explore the country in a shiny new Corvette convertible, and each week brought a new adventure in a new city. The show was famous for being filmed on location, which was a rarity at the time, and it featured some of the biggest stars of the future, including Robert Redford, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Alan Alda.

The Legacy of “Route 66”

“Route 66” was a groundbreaking show that inspired many people to explore the country and its storied highways. The show was inspired by Jack Kerouac’s novel “On the Road” and became a cultural phenomenon during its run from 1960 to 1964. The show’s theme song, an instrumental composed by Nelson Riddle, became a hit in its own right, and the more familiar tune “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” became an anthem of the show’s fans.

The Rise and Fall of George Maharis

Maharis was born in New York City to Greek immigrants and grew up in Hell’s Kitchen. He initially wanted to be a singer but damaged his vocal cords and switched to acting. He trained under Lee Strasberg and Sanford Meisner at the Actors Studio and began appearing in off-Broadway plays. He gained critical acclaim for his work in Edward Albee’s play “Zoo Story” and in appearances on the television drama “Naked City”.

Maharis got his big break when he landed the role of Buz Murdock in “Route 66”. He left the show after the third season and never again achieved the same level of fame. He continued to act in films such as “Quick Before It Melts”, “The Satan Bug”, “Sylvia”, and “The Happening”. In 1970, he returned to weekly television, playing a criminologist in “The Most Deadly Game,” but the show lasted only one season.

Conclusion

George Maharis will always be remembered as a legendary icon of American television. His unforgettable performance in “Route 66” inspired generations of people to explore the country’s highways and to embark on their own adventures. He will be missed, but his legacy will always live on. Rest in peace, George Maharis.

George Maharis Route 66 1960s television Hollywood actor American pop culture

News Source : Zoey Khalid

Source Link :‘Route 66’ star George Maharis dead at 94/