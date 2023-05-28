Dead – Death – Obituary News : “George Maharis, Star of Route 66, Passes at 94”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Maharis, the Star of Route 66

George Maharis, the star of the 1960s CBS drama Route 66, has passed away at the age of 94. Maharis played Buz Murdock, one of two young men who traveled across America in a Chevrolet Corvette convertible, searching for adventure. The show was unique in that it was shot on location at waypoints from coast to coast, making it one of the first shows to do so.

Maharis was born in Astoria, Queens, in 1928. He began his career as a nightclub singer before transitioning to acting. He landed his breakout role in Route 66 in 1960, playing Buz Murdock alongside Martin Milner’s Tod Stiles. The show was an instant hit, and Maharis quickly became a household name.

In addition to his acting career, Maharis pursued a music career. He signed with Epic Records and released several singles, including a cover of “Teach Me Tonight” that reached No. 25 on the Billboard Charts in 1962.

However, Maharis’ time on Route 66 was cut short due to a case of hepatitis. He left the show during its third season and was replaced by Glenn Corbett. Maharis spent two-and-a-half to three years recuperating before he started working again. He went on to star in the short-lived ABC procedural The Most Deadly Game in the 1970s and made guest appearances on several TV shows.

Maharis’ last role was in the 1993 Drew Barrymore movie Doppelganger. He is survived by a brother and sister.

Maharis’ legacy will always be tied to his role on Route 66. The show was groundbreaking in many ways, from its use of location shooting to its portrayal of two young men searching for adventure. Maharis’ performance as Buz Murdock was a key part of the show’s success, and his contributions will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, George Maharis.

News Source : TV Insider

Source Link :‘Route 66’ Star George Maharis Dies at 94/