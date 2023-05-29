Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Maharis, Star of Route 66, Passes Away at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor George Maharis Passes Away at 94

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of veteran actor George Maharis, who passed away at the age of 94 on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills. Maharis was best known for his role in the hit TV show Route 66, which aired from 1960 to 1964.

Early Life and Career

George Maharis was born on September 1, 1928, in Astoria, New York. He studied at the Actors Studio and began his acting career in off-Broadway productions. In 1958, he made his television debut in The Mugger. Maharis went on to appear in various TV shows like Naked City, Exodus, and Search for Tomorrow.

Route 66

In 1960, Maharis landed the role of Buz Murdock in Route 66, a popular TV series about two young men who travel across the United States in a Chevrolet Corvette. The show was created by Stirling Silliphant, who also created Naked City. Maharis became a household name for his portrayal of Buz, a restless and adventurous young man who was always on the move. He starred alongside Martin Milner, who played his friend and traveling companion, Tod Stiles.

Route 66 was praised for its innovative storytelling and groundbreaking format. It was one of the first TV shows to feature location shooting, which gave it a realistic and cinematic feel. Maharis and Milner’s onscreen chemistry was also a major factor in the show’s success.

Health Issues and Departure from Route 66

Unfortunately, Maharis was forced to leave Route 66 midway through season 3 due to health issues. He was diagnosed with hepatitis and was unable to continue filming. The show continued without him, but it was never the same. Maharis’ absence was felt by both the cast and the fans.

Later Career and Legacy

After leaving Route 66, Maharis continued to work in the entertainment industry. He appeared in films like The Satan Bug and Quick, Let’s Get Married, as well as TV shows like The Most Deadly Game and The Bionic Woman. His final credit was in the 1993 film Doppelganger, directed by Avi Nesher.

Maharis’ legacy as an actor and performer will always be remembered. He was not only a talented actor but also a singer and artist. His friends and colleagues have described him as a kind and generous person who was always willing to help others. His contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten.

Final Thoughts

George Maharis’ passing is a loss for the entertainment industry and for his fans around the world. His talent, charisma, and kindness will be missed. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :George Maharis Dies at 94; Veteran Actor Was Popular For His Role in Route 66/