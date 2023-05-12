Dead – Death – Obituary News : “George Michael’s Cause of Death: 60 Characters”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Michael cause of death

George Michael autopsy report

George Michael heart failure

George Michael drug overdose

George Michael pneumonia

h2>

George Michael: Remembering the Life and Death of a Music Legend

Introduction

On December 25, 2016, music fans all over the world were shocked to learn of the sudden passing of George Michael. The legendary singer, songwriter, and producer had died at his home in Goring Oxfordshire at the age of 53. It was later revealed that Michael had died of natural causes related to heart disease and fatty liver, according to a British coroner’s report released in March 2017.

The Life and Career of George Michael

George Michael first rose to fame in the 1980s as one half of the popular duo Wham! with hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, “Last Christmas”, and “Careless Whisper”. He then embarked on a successful solo career producing singles such as ‘Faith’, ‘Praying for Time’, and ‘Freedom! ’90’. In his difficult life, Michael faced many challenges, including a head injury from falling out of a moving car in 2013 which led to a two-week hospital stay.

The Cause of George Michael’s Death

According to the coroner’s report, George Michael died of heart and liver disease. The pop star suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart grows too large and cannot pump blood effectively. Michael also had a fatty liver which can be attributed to a variety of causes including alcohol and substance abuse.

The Controversy Surrounding George Michael’s Death

Although the coroner’s report indicated that Michael died of natural causes, some friends and fans speculated that there was more to it. Subsequent tweets from Michael’s longtime partner, Fadi Fawaz, implied that the singer may have committed suicide and pointed to his previous attempts as evidence. However, Fawaz later distanced himself from the claims and claimed he was being hacked. Michael’s longtime friend, Elton John, also revealed that when Michael was alive, he was “deeply unhappy” and “didn’t want to live”.

Remembering George Michael’s Legacy

George Michael’s music and legacy continue to inspire many fans all over the world. One of his greatest enduring hits is the Christmas anthem “Last Christmas”. Following his death, many have pointed to the tragedy of the songwriter’s death date. Tragically, George Michael died relatively young and on Christmas Day. But his legacy lives on, and we will always have his music to remember him.

Conclusion

The world lost a talented musician and philanthropist when George Michael passed away. Although his life was full of challenges and controversy, his music touched and inspired many people. As we remember his life and legacy, we can honor his memory by listening to his music and celebrating his contributions to the world of music.

News Source : khaliji makemony

Source Link :what did george michael die from/