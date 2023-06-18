Dead – Death – Obituary News : “George Michael’s Christmas Day Death: The Cause Revealed”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Michael: A Look at His Life and Tragic Death

George Michael was a British heartthrob who rose to fame as part of the ’80s pop group Wham! The duo, consisting of Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, went from school friends to international pop stars. After Wham!, Michael had a tremendous solo career, starting in 1987 with the album “Faith.” However, the singer/songwriter died on Christmas Day in 2016, leaving a huge void in the heart of British pop music.

The Netflix Documentary

George Michael’s life takes the spotlight in an upcoming Netflix documentary about Wham! The film features Michael and Ridgeley, combining previously unreleased interviews and footage from the artists’ archives. It takes a deeper look at the duo who created such big hits as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.” The trailer was posted on both Michael’s and Ridgeley’s Instagram accounts.

The Shocking Death

George Michael’s family announced the news of his death in December 2016. The singer was living at his home in Goring-on-Thames in South Oxfordshire, UK, at the time of his death. According to a neighbor, he had become more of a recluse by this point in his life. Michael’s then-boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, found him lifeless in bed on Christmas morning 2016. After an initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death, a British coroner ruled in March 2017 that the pop star died of natural causes from heart disease and fatty liver.

The Legacy

George Michael’s legacy lives on through his music, which continues to be popular with fans all around the world. A few months before his death, Michael was seen having dinner with friends in Oxfordshire, apparently in high spirits, according to his villagers from Goring-on-Thames. He was known not only for his great talent but also for his empathy for people. Michael’s tragic death left a void in the music industry, but his music will always be remembered.

In conclusion, George Michael was a talented artist whose life was cut short. He left behind a legacy of great music that will continue to be cherished by fans worldwide. The upcoming Netflix documentary about Wham! will give fans a chance to learn more about the duo who created some of the biggest pop hits of the ’80s. George Michael will always be remembered as a great artist and a beautiful person.

