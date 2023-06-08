Dead – Death – Obituary News : George Retzos, Owner of Columbus Baking, Passes at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Retzos, the Man Behind Syracuse’s Iconic Columbus Baking Co.

Syracuse, a city in upstate New York, lost a legend on Tuesday as George Retzos, the former owner of Columbus Baking Co., passed away at the age of 94. Retzos, who was born in Greece, immigrated to Syracuse in 1948 and immediately began working at the bakery, where his father also worked. He later became the owner of the bakery in 1974 and ran it until his retirement in 2002 when he passed ownership onto his son, Jim.

Columbus Baking Co., located on Pearl Street in Syracuse’s North Side, has been a staple in the community since the 1890s. The bakery is known for its signature Italian bread, made in various shapes using only enriched flour, water, salt, and yeast. The bakery used coal-fired ovens for many years until they were converted to gas in the 1980s.

On big holidays like Thanksgiving, Easter, and Christmas Eve, people line up for point loaves, flats, and other shapes of the bread, making it a Syracuse tradition. Retzos was beloved by the community, known for his tremendous sense of humor, love for people, and passion for horse racing. He owned 23 horses at one point and enjoyed spending time at Vernon Downs, as well as soccer and animals.

Calling hours for George Retzos will be held on June 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Thomas J. Pirro Funeral Home in North Syracuse, with services taking place at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in DeWitt on June 11 at 11 a.m.

Retzos’s legacy will live on through Columbus Baking Co., which continues to operate under the ownership of his son, Jim. The bakery has been a part of Syracuse’s history for over a century and will continue to be a beloved institution in the community for years to come. Syracuse residents will always remember George Retzos, the man behind the iconic Columbus Baking Co., for his dedication to his craft, his love for people, and his unwavering sense of humor.

News Source : Don Cazentre | dcazentre@nyup.com

Source Link :George Retzos, long-time owner of Columbus Baking in Syracuse, dies at 94/