Dead – Death – Obituary News : Georgia Gunman Kills Four, Including Family Members and McDonald’s Employee

FOUR Fatalities Reported as Police Investigate Gun-Related Incidents in Georgia

Four fatalities have been reported as police investigate gun-related incidents at two crime scenes in Moultrie, Georgia, which is approximately 200 miles south of Atlanta. The scenes include a McDonald’s restaurant and a residential neighborhood. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed they’re working the crimes at the request of the Moultrie Police Department. Although there is no immediate threat to the public, a significant police presence has amassed near the McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast and several blocks away on 6th Street Southwest, according to WALB News.

Northside Hospital Shooting The grim scene comes 24 hours after a gunman brazenly opened fire inside a waiting room of Northside Hospital in Atlanta on Wednesday. Police arrested 24-year-old Deion Patterson in connection to the shooting, which left one dead and four others injured. Patterson had an appointment at the medical center where the shooting happened, Atlanta’s Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said. “We have the firearm and we will be running checks on that,” Hampton said of the gun used in the shooting. “Why he did what he did is still under investigation,” the deputy chief said. The shooting victims were all women, including 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre, an employee at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other four victims, ages 25, 39, 56, and 71, were taken to Grady Hospital, where three were in critical condition. Patterson joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 2018 and served until January 2023, when he was discharged. He was with his mother, Minyone, at the time of the shooting. The mom said her son was trying to get a new prescription from the hospital after experiencing “mental instability” from the medication that he received from Veterans Affairs. “Those families, those families,” Minyone Patterson told The Associated Press through tears. “They’re hurting because they wouldn’t give my son his damn Ativan. Those families lost their loved ones because he had a mental break because they wouldn’t listen to me.” Police said the suspect’s family has cooperated with their investigation.

Conclusion Gun-related incidents in Georgia have left four fatalities reported at two crime scenes. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working on the crimes at the request of the Moultrie Police Department. The Northside Hospital shooting in Atlanta, which left one dead and four others injured, happened 24 hours before these incidents. Police arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who was with his mother at the time of the shooting. The suspect’s family has cooperated with the investigation, and the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

