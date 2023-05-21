Dead – Death – Obituary News : Georgia resident Hunter Dale passes away – Death Cause & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hunter Dale Obituary, Death: Two People Killed in Head-On Collision

A tragic incident occurred on Friday night in Cherokee County, resulting in the deaths of two people. The collision took place on United States Route 411, approximately three miles north of Centre, near the 246 mile marker. The accident involved two automobiles, a Jeep Cherokee and a Toyota Corolla, and the topography of the county was a contributing factor in the collision.

Details of the Accident

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Teri Brann, a 72-year-old passenger in the Jeep Cherokee, was involved in a head-on collision with the Toyota Corolla. The collision occurred at a busy crossroads, and Brann sustained multiple injuries that required medical attention. A 12-year-old child was also a passenger in the Toyota Corolla and suffered injuries as a direct result of the occurrence.

Injuries and Fatalities

Both Brann and the 12-year-old were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention, but unfortunately, they were unable to overcome the effects of their injuries and passed away at the hospitals where they were transferred. The injured driver of the Jeep Cherokee was also sent to the Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, for medical attention. Two other passengers in the Jeep Cherokee sustained injuries and were sent to neighboring hospitals for treatment.

Location of the Accident

The accident occurred on United States Route 411, which is roughly three miles north of Centre, in Cherokee County, North Carolina. The injured driver of the Jeep Cherokee was sent to the Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, for medical attention.

Conclusion

The tragic incident that occurred on Friday night in Cherokee County resulted in the deaths of two people. The collision involved two automobiles, a Jeep Cherokee and a Toyota Corolla, and was caused, in part, by the topography of the county. Both Teri Brann and the 12-year-old child who were involved in the accident unfortunately passed away from their injuries. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.

