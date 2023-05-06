Dead – Death – Obituary News : Georgia restaurant chain founder passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves: The Man Behind Georgia’s Most Popular Restaurant Chains

The state of Georgia has lost one of its most beloved and successful entrepreneurs. Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves, the founder of several popular Georgia restaurant chains, passed away on April 29, 2023, at the age of 69. Reeves was known not only for his successful ventures but also for his philanthropic work and his infectious personality.

Reeves was born and raised in Georgia and graduated from Campbell High School in 1971. He attended West Georgia University, where he honed his business skills and developed a passion for entrepreneurship. Reeves was a natural-born leader and had an uncanny ability to spot opportunities where others saw obstacles. It was this entrepreneurial spirit that led him to start several successful businesses over the years.

One of Reeves’ first ventures was the Peanut Palace, which he started with his older brother Rocky. The Peanut Palace was a chain of stores that sold roasted peanuts, candy, and other treats. The stores quickly became popular in Georgia and eventually expanded to other states.

Reeves also co-founded the Mellow Mushroom, a popular pizza chain that has grown to over 200 locations across the United States. The Mellow Mushroom was known for its eclectic decor, live music, and delicious pizzas. Reeves’ vision for the restaurant was to create a fun and relaxed atmosphere where customers could enjoy great food and good company.

In addition to the Mellow Mushroom, Reeves started several other successful restaurant chains, including the Excelsior Mill, The Cotton Club, The Point, Smith’s Old Bar, and Fox Brothers B.B.Q. Each of these ventures was a testament to Reeves’ entrepreneurial spirit and his ability to create successful businesses from scratch.

Despite his many successes, Reeves never forgot the importance of giving back to his community. He was a generous philanthropist and supported many local charities, including Odyssey Villas, Toys 4 Tots, and the Atlanta Food Bank. Reeves believed that it was important to use his success to help others and make a positive impact in the world.

Reeves’ passing has left a void in the Georgia community, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come. He is survived by his wife Shelley Allen Reeves, his son James Michael Reeves (Lori), and his grandchildren Adalie and Mikey, as well as countless relatives and extended family.

A service honoring Reeves is scheduled for May 13 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a charity of choice in memory of Mike Reeves.

In conclusion, Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves was a true visionary and a beloved member of the Georgia community. His entrepreneurial spirit, generosity, and infectious personality will be missed by all who knew him. Reeves’ legacy will live on through the many successful businesses he started and the countless lives he touched through his philanthropic work.

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

Source Link :Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies/