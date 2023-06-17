Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gerald Viera Funeral and Visitation Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the comments made by the police on Friday, a man from Fayetteville who was 32 years old was the victim of a homicide that took place on Thursday as a consequence of a fight that took place within the same family. Members of the same family were involved in the altercation that ultimately led to the fatal shooting.

This was done in order to ensure that he would have access to medical assistance at that location. Officer Alexandria Pecia, the spokesman for the police department, stated on Thursday that Viera was not shot, despite the fact that the press release did not clarify what kind of injuries he had. This was in spite of the fact that the press release did not define what sort of injuries Viera had.

According to a press release that was apparently distributed by the Fayetteville Police Department, it was stated that Viera died away at around 4:30 in the morning when he was standing outside the gates of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Ramsey Street. After being hurt on the 2300 block of Lake Avenue, the statement claims that Viera was brought to the facility by a friend, and he was treated there for his injuries.

According to the statement that was issued by Sergeant Alpha Caldwell on Friday, there is currently no one in custody in relation with the death of Viera. This information was provided by Sergeant Alpha Caldwell. If you have any information that might be relevant to this inquiry, please get in touch with Detective R. Vernon as soon as possible. I would really appreciate it.

