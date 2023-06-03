Dead – Death – Obituary News : German Conceptual Artist Hans-Peter Feldmann Passes Away at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hans-Peter Feldmann: Remembering the Conceptual Artist Who Found Beauty in Banality

Hans-Peter Feldmann, a conceptual artist known for his unconventional and seemingly banal works, passed away on May 30 at the age of 82. His eight galleries, including 303 Gallery and Simon Lee Gallery, announced his death in a joint statement, expressing their condolences to his wife Uschi, with whom he shared his life and art for many years.

Feldmann was not one for traditional artistic mediums; he abandoned painting in 1968 and turned to conceptual art. His works were often composed of images he had collected over the years into a massive archive, which he used to create booklets and installations. Some of his earliest works, known as “Bilders” or “Pictures,” were free booklets containing seemingly mundane images, such as pictures of women’s knees. However, when removed from their original context and compiled in Feldmann’s unique way, they took on new meanings and interpretations.

Critics initially saw his works as pranks or stunts, but they soon recognized the importance of his contributions to appropriation art. Feldmann’s photographic works, like his Voyeur series, featured a wide variety of images, from plane crashes to nudes, and were often sourced from his family and friends. His installations, like 100 Years, subverted traditional survey exhibitions by showcasing 101 pictures of people aged 8 months to 100 years old.

Feldmann’s fascination with seemingly banal objects and images stemmed from his experience growing up in postwar Germany, where he was drawn to the scarcity of images. He found beauty in the everyday and mundane, and his works often reflected this.

Despite his success in Europe, Feldmann’s fame remained largely confined to the continent until his Guggenheim Museum show in 2011. He appeared in several editions of Documenta and the Venice Biennale, among others, and had a retrospective at the Museum Ludwig in 2003. His works often felt more like junk shops than art shows, with his exhibitions featuring postcards, chintzy picture frames, and photocopied images of washing machines.

Feldmann’s idiosyncratic habit of collecting seemingly random objects reached its peak in the 9/12 Front Page installation, which comprised the front pages of 117 newspapers, all from September 11, 2001. He also repainted plaster reproductions of Neoclassical sculptures in garish colors, adding his unique touch to these classical works.

Feldmann’s unique approach to art has left a lasting impact on the art world. His works, often composed of seemingly banal objects and images, challenged traditional notions of art and beauty. He found inspiration in the everyday and mundane, and his works continue to inspire artists today. As his galleries noted in their statement, “His unique personality and his artistic understanding of the world we are living in will stay alive in the art he has left behind.”

News Source : Alex Greenberger

Source Link :Hans-Peter Feldmann, German Conceptual Artist, Dies at 82 – ARTnews.com/