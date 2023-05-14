Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Gerry Glackin Passes Away: Updates”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gerry Glackin Obituary: Remembering the King of the Road

The abrupt and tragic passing of our very own King of the Road, Gerry Glackin, is something that we have to announce with a heavy, heavy heart and with a tremendous deal of regret and sorrow. Gerry was well-known to everyone who worked there. He was the man with the smile who, upon coming on site, would stroll about handing out chocolate bars and cigarettes to anyone he saw like Santa Claus in a high visibility vest.

The Man with the Smile

Gerry Glackin was known as “the man with the smile.” The kindest, most generous man you’d ever meet. He was capable of driving anything, repairing anything, sourcing anything, and occasionally breaking anything. Because we have known him since birth, we have had the opportunity to watch him develop into a fine guy, then a fine worker, and then a fine father. To each and every one of us, he is indispensable. Unique in every way.

A Great Loss

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his son Finley, as well as to all of his other family members and the countless friends he leaves behind. His parents, Kathy and Laurence, his brothers Aiden, Nicky, and Kevin, and his son all share our deepest sympathies. The loss of such a great man leaves a void in our hearts and in our community that can never be filled.

Arrangements for the Wake and Funeral

The following are the arrangements for the wake and funeral:

This evening, Gerry’s remains will be transported to Malin Head, and it is anticipated that they will pass through Muff at approximately 10:30 p.m.

His parents’ home at Upper Bree, Malin Head, is where the wake will be held for him. Eircode F93 TKN8 House is available to anybody and everyone from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm every day.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church in Lagg, and burial will follow in the graveyard that is adjacent to the church.

Farewell, Wee Gerry

Gerry Glackin was a beloved member of our community, and his passing is a great loss to us all. He will be forever remembered for his kindness, generosity, and infectious smile. May you forever rest in peace, “Wee Gerry.”

