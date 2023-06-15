Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gerry Jamieson Funeral and Visitation Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gerry Jamieson Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Member of Lothian Wolves

The Shocking News of Gerry Jamieson’s Passing

When news of Gerry Jamieson’s passing reached us at Lothian Wolves, we were all devastated. Already feeling a profound sense of loss, the news only deepened our grief. Gerry was a valued member of our community, and his passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

A Significant Contribution to the Glasgow Gladiators Powerchair Football Club

Gerry was known throughout the Glasgow Gladiators Powerchair Football Club for his significant contributions. His dedication to the team was unwavering, and he was considered one of the most crucial members of the organization. His passing has left a significant impact on the rest of the community, who are struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Gerry’s Impact on His Friends, Family, and Competitors

As we mourn Gerry’s passing, our thoughts go out to his friends, family, and competitors. He was a beloved member of our community, and his presence will be deeply missed. His passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him, and we will forever remember the impact he had on our lives.

Remembering Gerry Jamieson, 1976-2023

Gerry Jamieson was a cherished member of our community, and his passing has left a profound impact on all of us. We will always remember his dedication to the Glasgow Gladiators Powerchair Football Club and his impact on the lives of those around him. Rest in peace, Gerry Jamieson, Gone But Never Forgotten.

Gerry Jamieson tribute Funeral services for Gerry Jamieson Gerry Jamieson obituary notice Gerry Jamieson death announcement Visitation and funeral arrangements for Gerry Jamieson

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Gerry Jamieson Obituary, Death, Funeral And Visitation – obituary archive/