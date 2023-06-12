Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Get Smart” Cast: Then & Now (1965-2023) – Who’s Gone in 58 Years.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Get Smart (1965) Cast: Then and Now 2023 Who Passed Away After 58 Years?

Get Smart is a timeless classic that has entertained audiences for over 50 years. The show, which first premiered in 1965, is a parody of the secret agent genre that was popularized by James Bond films. The series was created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry and aired on NBC. It starred Don Adams as agent Maxwell Smart, Barbara Feldon as Agent 99, and Edward Platt as The Chief. In this article, we will take a look at the cast of Get Smart, then and now, and honor the memory of those who have passed away.

Don Adams

Don Adams played the lead role of Maxwell Smart, also known as Agent 86. He was a bumbling secret agent who often stumbled into success. Adams won three Emmy Awards for his role on the show. After Get Smart, he continued to act and do voice-over work. He passed away in 2005 at the age of 82 due to a lung infection.

Barbara Feldon

Barbara Feldon played the role of Agent 99, Maxwell Smart’s partner and love interest. She was known for her intelligence and beauty. After Get Smart, Feldon continued to act in various TV shows and movies. She also wrote a book titled “Living Alone and Loving It.” Today, she is 89 years old and still active in the entertainment industry.

Edward Platt

Edward Platt played the role of The Chief, the head of CONTROL, which was the organization that Maxwell Smart and Agent 99 worked for. Platt was a well-known character actor who appeared in various TV shows and movies. He passed away in 1974 at the age of 58 due to a heart attack.

Other Cast Members

Aside from the main cast, there were other notable cast members who appeared on the show. Richard Gautier played the role of Hymie the Robot, a humanoid robot who was often used by CONTROL to assist in missions. Gautier passed away in 2017 at the age of 85 due to a long illness.

Bernie Kopell played the role of Siegfried, the leader of the evil organization KAOS. Kopell had a long career in the entertainment industry and appeared in various TV shows and movies. Today, he is 88 years old and still active in the industry.

Robert Karvelas played the role of Larrabee, The Chief’s assistant. Karvelas was a close friend of Don Adams, and the two often worked together on various projects. Karvelas passed away in 1991 at the age of 68 due to heart failure.

In Conclusion

Get Smart remains a beloved TV show that has stood the test of time. The show’s humor and wit continue to entertain audiences to this day. The cast members of the show have left behind a lasting legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. While some of the cast members have passed away, their contributions to the show and the entertainment industry as a whole will never be forgotten. Get Smart will always be remembered as a classic TV show that brought laughter and joy to millions of viewers around the world.

