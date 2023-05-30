Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ghanaian Islamic Scholar and Poet Rashad Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Shaikh Rashad: A Brief Biography

On the 16th of February, 2023, the Muslim community mourned the passing of Shaikh Rashad at the Kumasi Zongo. Shaikh Rashad was a well-known figure among Muslims, particularly scholars. He was born in 1930 to Ahmed Bin Sulaiman and UmKulthum, daughter of Amir Salaw. His parents were Dandes from Benin who settled in Kumasi Zongo.

Early Academic Career

Shaikh Rashad began his academic career at a typical Makaranta Quranic School in 1944, where he studied the Quran under Shaikh Hamja from Kano, Nigeria. Later, he was transferred to the Madrasah of Shaikh Dantano, a well-known Arabic grammarian. There, he studied Arabic, Grammar, Inflexion, Literature, and principles of Islam. During his studentship, he studied famous books such as Mu’atta Imam Malik, Risala Abii Zaalain, and Irshad Al-Saalih – all in Islamic Jurisprudence. In addition, he studied Al-Fahuul Sitta, Zahiir, Naabigha, Shuraa Al-Jaahiliyya, Maqama Al-Hariri, Ishriiniiya, Al-Ashaariya, and Qasida Al-Burds. In history, he studied books such as Ibn Khaldun, Ibn Hisham, Ibn Sad, and Al-waaqidi.

Shaikh Rashad continued his studies under Shaikh Dantano until the latter’s sudden death in 1949. Despite not transferring to any other master, Shaikh Rashad continued studying by himself until he attained the highest level of knowledge.

Teaching Career

Shaikh Rashad began transmitting knowledge by teaching students at his house in Kumasi Zongo. He taught for the next 40 years, and among his students were Abdullah Ibn Imam Fulaani, Talha, Al-HassanaDarusu, Mallam Mama Ajarub, and Abdullah Dagomba. In 1985, he began lecturing in Quran’s Commentary and maintained it up to his passing.

Travels and Conferences

Shaikh Rashad performed the Hajj in 1975 and 2005. In 1980, he traveled with Shaikh Muhammad Appiedu, founder of the Islamic Secondary School, Kumasi, to Libya to attend an Islamic conference. In 1985, he attended two Islamic conferences at Colonou and Nouakshot, Mauritania. In 1987, he went to Libya again.

Legacy

Shaikh Rashad was not only a learned scholar but also a talented poet. He wrote an Arabic poem entitled Taqriiz Al-Jalalain, in eulogy of the Jalaalain, a Quranic Commentary popular among students of Commentary. His poem is a tribute to two great scholars, Jalal Al-Mahali and Al-Suyuti, who interpreted the Quran using the style of I’jaz. Shaikh Rashad’s poem is self-explanatory, and he uses the number twelve in allusion to the twelve tribes of the Prophet Jacob.

Conclusion

Shaikh Rashad spent his life educating the youth and transmitting knowledge. His funeral was attended by the National Chief Imam, Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, state officials, and party functionaries. He leaves behind a legacy of scholarship and poetry that will be remembered by the Muslim community.

News Source : allAfrica.com

Source Link :Ghana: Shaikh Rashad, An Eminent Islamic Scholar and Arabic Poet, Passes Away/