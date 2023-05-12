Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gibsons cyclist killed in garbage truck incident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sunshine Coast RCMP Searching for Witnesses and Footage in Fatal Cycling Incident

The Sunshine Coast RCMP are appealing for any witnesses or camera footage related to an incident that resulted in the death of a 94-year-old cyclist from Gibsons on May 10. The man died from his injuries after being involved in an incident with a garbage truck in the Burns Road area between Trueman Road and Wells Lane in Lower Gibsons.

The RCMP are specifically asking for any surveillance or dashcam footage of the area during the morning of May 10, as well as anyone who saw an elderly man riding his bike southbound on Burns Road around 10 a.m. that day. The driver of the garbage truck reportedly cooperated with police and showed no signs of impairment, but the file remains an active investigation with no charges laid as of May 11.

The RCMP have not released the name of the deceased and have stated that they will provide more information as it becomes available. This incident marks the second time in the past five years that a cyclist has died after an incident with a garbage truck on the lower Sunshine Coast, the first being in June 2018.

Previous Incident

In June 2018, 84-year-old Miroslav Vydra died after being hit by a Waste Management truck making a right-hand turn at the intersection of Highway 101 and Wharf Avenue in Sechelt. A representative for Waste Management confirmed that the company was not involved in the May 10 incident in Gibsons.

Statements from Companies and Gibsons Town

AJM Disposal Services Ltd. and Salish Soils, the companies involved in the May 10 incident, released a statement on social media expressing their condolences to the victim and their family. The statement read, “Our driver stayed with the cyclist until emergency services arrived. Unfortunately the cyclist succumbed to their injuries and passed away. Our deepest sympathies are with the family during this very difficult time.” The companies also encouraged anyone with information to get in touch with the RCMP.

The Town of Gibsons also issued a statement expressing their condolences and sympathies to the victim, their family, and everyone affected by the tragic event.

Appeal for Information

The RCMP’s appeal for information and footage is crucial in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensuring justice for the deceased and their family. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has footage of the area during the morning of May 10 is encouraged to come forward and assist with the investigation.

News Source : Keili Bartlett

Source Link :Updated: Gibsons cyclist has died after incident with garbage truck/