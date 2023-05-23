Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Giles Cunningham Obituary, Death

Today, I am devoting every last ounce of energy I have to the endeavor of figuring out how this may possibly be a part of the plan that God has.

Prayers for Ethan and the Cunningham Family

I ask that you pray for Ethan, who has unexpectedly lost one of his closest friends, as well as for the Cunningham family, particularly Beth, who is Giles’ mother. Please also pray for the Cunningham family as a whole. We ask that you pray for Giles Cunningham and his family, and in particular for Beth, who is his mother.

A Disappointing Loss

Giles was scheduled to come visit us today, but he ultimately decided to go home to be with the Lord instead. We were disappointed. I am angry. I am doing all in my power to come to terms with the fact that the only person he will ever refer to as “miss scarlett” will never exist again after she has passed away for good.

A Missed Surfing Trip to Hawaii

It would appear that he will not be able to sign our surfboard in Hawaii on his planned trip there since he will not be able to get there in time. I won’t be able to track his every action in real time while I’m playing Find My Friends.

A Heartfelt Tribute to Giles

I owe a great debt of appreciation to my husband, in particular for the fact that he has acquainted me with a large number of excellent young men who have become Scarlett’s numerous uncles, even though they are not connected by blood. When I first met Giles, I immediately had a solid impression of the kind of person he was. That extraordinarily gentle and compassionate heart. We love you, gibo. Rest easy, and just know that I’m keeping track of the minutes till I can seek comfort in another one of your hugs.

