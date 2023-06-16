Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gino Mader dies in Tour de Suisse crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Swiss Cyclist Gino Mader Passes Away After Tragic Accident at Tour de Suisse

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader, 26, passed away on Friday after suffering injuries from a crash in Thursday’s stage five of the Tour de Suisse. Mader, who was riding for Bahrain Victorious, crashed on the descent towards La Punt and fell into a ravine. He was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being air-lifted to Chur hospital. However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Mader could not make it through his injuries, and the team announced his passing on Friday.

The news of Mader’s death has sent shockwaves through the cycling world, with many expressing their grief and condolences on social media. Mader was known for his talent, dedication, and enthusiasm, and his passing has left a void in the sport.

Bahrain Victorious, in a statement, expressed their devastation over the loss of their exceptional cyclist. Mader had joined the team in 2021 and had won a stage of the Giro d’Italia that year. He had also won the young rider classification at the 2021 Vuelta a Espana. The team said that Mader’s talent and personality had been an inspiration to them all, and he would always remain an integral part of their team.

The professional riders’ association CPA also expressed its condolences, saying that their hearts bleed at the news of Mader’s passing. They extended their sympathies to his family, the team, and the many friends who loved him.

Mader’s passing is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in professional cycling, particularly in the descents, where riders can reach high speeds and face challenging terrain. While safety measures have improved over the years, accidents can still happen, and the sport has lost many talented riders to tragic accidents.

Despite the tragedy, Bahrain Victorious has announced that they will continue in the race in honor of Mader. They are determined to show the spirit and passion that Mader displayed, and they believe that he would have wanted them to continue. The team has also set up a fund to support Mader’s family during this difficult time.

Mader’s passing is a loss not just for his team and the cycling community but for the sport as a whole. He had a bright future ahead of him, and his talent and passion would have taken him far. His passing is a reminder to cherish every moment and to honor those who have left us by living our lives to the fullest.

In conclusion, the cycling world has lost a talented and passionate rider in Gino Mader, and his passing is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in the sport. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time, and we extend our deepest sympathies. Mader’s legacy will live on, and we will remember him as a shining light of the sport who inspired us all.

