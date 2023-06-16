Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gino Mader’s life and death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CYCLING Industry Mourns the Tragic Loss of Rising Star Gino Mader

The cycling world is in mourning as Swiss professional cyclist Gino Mader passed away on June 16, 2021, after a horrific accident during stage five of the Tour de Suisse. Mader was airlifted to the hospital after plunging into a ravine and was resuscitated at the scene. However, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving the industry and fans in shock and disbelief.

Gino Mader was born on January 4, 1997, in Chur, Switzerland, and had a promising career ahead of him. He started his cycling journey by winning the Time Trial National Road Championships in 2015 and turned into a full-time professional four years later with UCI WorldTeam Team Dimension Data. Mader participated in several prestigious races, including the Vuelta a Espana, Alto de Velefique, Altu d’El Gamoniteiru, and Giro d’Italia.

Mader’s biggest accomplishment came in 2021 when he won stage four of the Giro d’Italia. He was considered a rising star in the cycling industry and had a bright future ahead of him. Mader’s tragic passing has left a void in the sport, and the industry is still coming to terms with the loss.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) paid tribute to Mader on Twitter, expressing their devastation and condolences to his family, friends, and everyone connected to him. The Tour de Suisse also expressed their heartbreak over the loss of a talented rider and a wonderful person.

Mader’s death has left the cycling industry in shock, with riders and fans alike expressing their grief and paying tribute to the young star. Geraint Thomas, the Team GB cycling double gold medalist, led the tributes online, saying, “I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino.”

The cycling industry is no stranger to accidents and tragedies, with many riders losing their lives or getting severely injured while competing. However, it still hits hard every time a rider passes away, leaving a void that cannot be filled. Mader’s passing reminds us of the importance of safety protocols and measures in sports and the need to continuously improve them.

In conclusion, the cycling industry has lost a rising star, and Gino Mader’s tragic passing has left a void that cannot be filled. The industry is mourning the loss of a young talent who had a bright future ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mader’s family, friends, and everyone connected to him during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Gino Mader.

News Source : Nyle Smith

Source Link :Who was Gino Mader and how did he die?/