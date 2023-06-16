Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gino Mader’s Life and Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CYCLING WORLD MOURNS THE LOSS OF RISING STAR GINO MADER

The cycling community is in shock and mourning following the tragic death of Gino Mader during stage five of the Tour de Suisse. The 26-year-old professional cyclist from Switzerland was airlifted to the hospital after a devastating plunge into a ravine during the race. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Mader passed away the following day.

Mader was a rising star in the cycling world, known for his impressive achievements and promising career. He first caught the attention of the cycling community when he won the 2015 Time trial National Road Championships. He turned professional four years later with UCI WorldTeam Team Dimension Data and quickly established himself as a formidable force in the sport.

Mader participated in many prestigious races, including the Vuelta a Espana, Alto de Velefique, and Altu d’El Gamoniteiru. However, one of his most significant accomplishments was winning stage four of the 2021 Gino d’Italia. His talent and hard work had earned him respect and admiration from his peers and fans alike.

The news of Mader’s death has sent shockwaves through the cycling world, with tributes pouring in from all corners. Geraint Thomas, the Team GB cycling double gold medallist, led the tributes online, expressing his disbelief and sadness at the loss. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) also paid tribute to Mader, describing him as a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling.

Mader’s team, Bahrain Victorious, released a statement expressing their deep sadness and shock at his passing. They described him as a true professional, a dedicated athlete, and a friend to all. They also thanked the medical team and emergency services who had tried to save Mader’s life.

The Tour de Suisse organizers also expressed their heartbreak at the news of Mader’s death. They described him as an excellent rider and a wonderful person, expressing their condolences to his family and friends.

The cycling community has lost a bright star in Gino Mader. His passing is a reminder of the inherent risks and dangers of professional cycling and the need for continued efforts to improve safety measures. Mader’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cyclists, and he will be remembered as a talented athlete and a kind-hearted person who left a lasting impression on those he met.

Rest in peace, Gino Mader. You will be deeply missed.

News Source : Nyle Smith

Source Link :Who was Gino Mader and how did he die?/