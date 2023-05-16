Dead – Death – Obituary News : Giotto Bizzarrini, Creator of Ferrari 250 GTO, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Engineer Behind The Ferrari 250 GTO, Giotto Bizzarrini, Passes Away at 96

Giotto Bizzarrini, the legendary engineer who helped develop iconic cars such as the Ferrari 250 GTO, passed away on May 13 aged 96. The news of his demise was shared by the official Bizzarrini Design account, on Instagram. As one of the most iconic engineers and designers from a period universally regarded as ‘the golden age of design’, his name will forever be associated with the automobiles and powertrains he played a key role in developing.

Early Years and Career at Ferrari

Giotto Bizzarrini was born in 1926 and studied at the University of Pisa, graduating with a degree in engineering. His final year thesis in university involved a completely redesigned Fiat Topolino that featured a modified engine repositioned for improved stability. Afterwards, he went on to work for Alfa Romeo, where he received on-the-job training to become a test driver. His next stint at Ferrari would prove to be nothing short of legendary, wherein he would help design one of the most highly sought-after sports cars of all time, the 250 GTO, powered by the 3.0-litre Testarossa V12 engine.

Although illustrious, Bizzarrini’s time at Ferrari was short-lived, as he left the company five years later following a disagreement with Enzo Ferrari. After this, he would go on to work as a coachbuilder and start his own engineering firm.

Bizzarrini SpA and Other Iconic Cars

Bizzarrini would also build his own sports cars under the Bizzarrini SpA name, with the most famous among them being the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada. The sports car was based on the Iso Rivolta platform, and was powered by a 5.4-litre V8 sourced from Chevrolet, producing a peak 365 hp. In 1965, this car went on to win the 24 hours of Le Mans in its class.

Another acclaimed automobile created by him during this period was the Ferrari 250 GTO ‘Breadvan’, which was commissioned by Count Giovanni Volpi. The Breadvan would go on to compete in racing events and achieve success owing to its groundbreaking aerodynamic capabilities.

Lamborghini V12 Engine

Bizzarrini’s engineering firm was hired by Italian car brand Iso Rivolta, and later, by Lamborghini, to help develop the now-iconic V12 engine. The Lamborghini V12 is still considered one of the most impactful engines ever made, and the 12-cylinder tradition continues with the brand’s latest flagship, the Revuelto plug-in hybrid.

Legacy

As an engineer who shaped some motoring icons, Giotto Bizzarrini’s name will forever be etched into automotive history. The 36 units of the Ferrari 250 GTO produced are valued at millions of dollars at auction. His work on the Lamborghini V12 engine continues to influence the industry today. Giotto Bizzarrini will always be remembered as an automotive legend.

