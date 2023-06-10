Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Giraffe’s tragic demise at Calgary Zoo’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Leads to Death of Masai Giraffe at the Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its adult Masai giraffes, Emara, who died on May 19 in what has been described as a “tragic accident.” According to a statement from the zoo, Emara became entangled with a cable surrounding her enclosure, causing one of her horns to become stuck. In her struggle to free herself, she fell against the enclosure fence and suffered a broken neck, dying almost immediately.

Emara was a valued member of the zoo’s African Savannah Yard enclosure, having arrived from the San Diego Zoo in 2016. She was known for her careful yet curious nature and gentle disposition. The zoo’s staff is understandably devastated by her loss and grief counselors are being made available to them.

The Calgary Zoo is taking immediate steps to review the fencing within the enclosure to ensure the safety of the other giraffes and animals that share the space. Doug Whiteside, interim associate director of animal care and welfare, has stated that Emara was in her prime and in excellent health when she died. Her death is not only a tragic loss for the zoo but a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety of all animals under its care.

The remaining giraffes at the zoo, Nabo and Moshi, are said to be doing well. However, the loss of Emara has undoubtedly affected them and the other animals in the enclosure. Major changes like this can have a significant impact on the well-being of animal residents, just as they do on their human caregivers.

The Calgary Zoo has a long history of providing excellent care for its animals, including a strong commitment to conservation efforts. It is home to over 1,000 animals from around the world, with a focus on species conservation and breeding programs. The Masai giraffe, native to East Africa, is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, with a decreasing population due to habitat loss and poaching.

The loss of Emara is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of taking every precaution to protect the animals in our care. The Calgary Zoo will undoubtedly learn from this tragedy and take steps to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

In the meantime, the zoo’s staff and visitors are mourning the loss of Emara, a beloved member of the zoo’s community. Her gentle nature and curious spirit will be missed, but her memory will live on through the conservation efforts of the Calgary Zoo and other organizations working to protect endangered species around the world.

