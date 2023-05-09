Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girl charged with second-degree murder in Keith Stewart’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Montreal Lake Cree Nation: Keith Stewart Obituary

A man in his 50s was found by police on a road in the Montreal Lake Cree Nation last week, and the man’s daughter, who is only 14 years old, has been charged with the man’s second-degree murder even though she was merely present at the time of the discovery.

Daughter Charged with Second-Degree Murder

The Regina Chief of Police (RCMP) in Saskatchewan announced that a girl who will turn 15 years old this week has been charged in connection with the case as a result of an investigation into the homicide of Keith Stewart on May 2. The homicide occurred on May 2. The young lady in question cannot be identified since doing so would violate the requirements of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Her court date is set for May 12th, and she is expected to appear on that date.

Discovery of the Body

Officers from the RCMP in Montreal Lake Cree Nation noticed Stewart when he was walking on a road on Tuesday at 12:40 a.m., shortly after they had received a report at that time about a man who needed medical attention. The call had been made in response to a complaint about a man who need medical assistance at the time it was received.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated in an earlier press statement that paramedics arrived at the location and pronounced Stewart dead at the scene. The RCMP made a statement at the time indicating that the results of their preliminary investigation suggested that the circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious and that the Major Crimes section will be in charge of conducting the investigation into his death.

Conclusion

This tragedy has shocked the community of Montreal Lake Cree Nation and the rest of Canada. The loss of Keith Stewart is a tragedy that will be felt by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

