Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girl Dies at Madurai Govt Hospital Due to Lack of Oxygen Supply

Tragic Death of Nine-Year-Old Girl After Mistakenly Consuming Spirit at Tamil Nadu Hospital

A nine-year-old girl suffering from a kidney ailment passed away shortly after being fed spirit instead of water at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. The girl’s mother claimed that nurses had carelessly kept the spirit near her daughter’s bed, which she mistook for water. Moments after consuming the spirit, the girl’s health deteriorated, and she passed away.

Mother’s Allegations

The girl’s mother alleged that the nurses had been careless and had kept the spirit near her daughter’s bed, which she mistook for water. The mother claimed that she mistakenly fed the spirit to her daughter instead of water. However, a postmortem revealed that her death was not connected to spirit consumption. The report suggested that death was caused by a brain haemorrhage.

Hospital’s Response

A senior nephrologist at the hospital said that there was “no evidence of any finding beyond the front of mouth for spirit ingestion as a very small quantity was taken.” The hospital dean stated that the girl had consumed only a small quantity of spirit as her water intake was limited due to the dialysis treatment, adding she had immediately spit it out.

Unfortunate Circumstances

The death of the nine-year-old girl is a tragic incident that highlights the importance of proper care and attention in hospitals. While the mother alleged that the nurses had carelessly kept the spirit near her daughter’s bed, it is important to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. The hospital authorities should take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Conclusion

The death of the nine-year-old girl is a tragedy that has left her family and loved ones devastated. While the postmortem report suggests that her death was not connected to spirit consumption, the incident highlights the importance of proper care and attention in hospitals. The hospital authorities should take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. It is essential to provide a safe and secure environment for patients, and the hospital authorities should take all necessary measures to ensure the same.

News Source : Shilpa Nair

Source Link :Fed spirit instead of water, girl dies at Madurai govt hospital; authorities deny/