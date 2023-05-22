Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girl dies in Serbian school shooting, death toll at 10

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Woman Dies from Injuries in Serbia School Shooting, Bringing Death Toll to 10

A tragic event occurred earlier this month in Belgrade, Serbia, when a 13-year-old boy used his father’s gun to open fire in a school, killing eight fellow students and a school guard, while injuring six other students and a teacher. The incident marked the first ever school shooting in Serbia, causing shockwaves throughout the Balkan nation, which is scarred by wars but unused to mass murders.

Sadly, the death toll has now risen to 10, as a woman who was gravely wounded in the shooting has died. The woman had been in critical condition with head injuries following the attack, and passed away on Monday morning at a children’s clinic in Belgrade, according to Serbia’s health ministry.

The tragic incident has triggered calls for action from the public, with tens of thousands of people marching in protests in Belgrade and other cities and towns, demanding resignations of high officials and a ban on pro-government TV stations that air violent content and host war criminals and crime figures.

In response, Serbia’s populist government has launched a gun crackdown that includes a one-month amnesty for those who voluntarily hand over unregistered weapons, as well as stricter control of gun owners, a moratorium on new licenses, and jail sentences for possession of illegal weapons. Police have reported that 13,500 various weapons have been handed over by citizens as of Sunday. However, analysts have warned that similar actions in the past have had limited success.

Critics of populist President Aleksandar Vucic claim that he has contributed to an atmosphere of intolerance in society by fostering hate speech against opponents and taking strict control over mainstream media and state institutions. Vucic has denied such claims and has even suggested calling an early election for September in response to the protests and mounting public pressure over the shootings.

The tragedy in Belgrade has once again brought attention to the issue of gun violence and the importance of strict gun control measures. It is crucial for governments to take action and implement measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The loss of innocent lives is a tragedy that should never be taken lightly, and the international community must work together to ensure that people feel safe and secure in their daily lives.

