Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girl Dies in Serbian School Shooting, Death Toll at 10

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Belgrade: 10 Dead in Mass Shooting at School

The city of Belgrade is in mourning today following news of the death of a young girl who was gravely injured in a mass shooting at her school earlier this month. The attack, which occurred on May 3, has now claimed the lives of 10 people, including the shooter.

The girl, who has not been named, had been in critical condition with head injuries since the attack. Despite the best efforts of medical staff at a children’s clinic in Belgrade, she passed away early on Monday morning.

The shooting took place at a primary school in the suburb of Zemun, located on the outskirts of Belgrade. The shooter, identified as a 19-year-old former student at the school, reportedly entered the building armed with a rifle and a handgun. He opened fire indiscriminately on students and teachers, before turning the gun on himself.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the community, with many struggling to come to terms with the senseless loss of life. Serbia’s President, Aleksandar Vucic, has declared three days of national mourning in honor of the victims.

In a statement released on Monday, Vucic said: “This tragedy has deeply affected us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence.”

The motive for the attack is still unclear, with authorities yet to release any information about the shooter’s background or possible motives. However, many are speculating that the attack may have been motivated by a personal grievance, rather than any political or ideological agenda.

Despite the tragedy, there has been an outpouring of support for the families affected by the shooting. Crowdfunding campaigns have been set up to raise money for the victims’ families, while local businesses have pledged to donate a portion of their profits to the cause.

The shooting has also reignited the debate around gun control in Serbia, with many calling for stricter regulations on firearm ownership. Currently, Serbia has some of the most relaxed gun laws in Europe, with citizens allowed to own firearms for self-defense and hunting purposes.

However, some are calling for a complete ban on private ownership of firearms, arguing that the ease with which they can be obtained is contributing to the country’s high rate of gun violence.

The tragedy in Belgrade serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact that gun violence can have on communities. As the country mourns the loss of these innocent lives, it is time for a serious conversation about the role of firearms in society, and what can be done to prevent senseless tragedies like this from happening again.

Serbian state TV news School shooting in Serbia Death toll in Serbian school shooting Updates on Serbian school shooting Tragedy at Serbian school

News Source : The Herald Palladium

Source Link :Serbian state TV: Girl wounded in school shooting has died, bringing death toll to 10 | National/