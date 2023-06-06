Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girl From Ipanema singer Astrud Gilberto dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Girl From Ipanema Singer Astrud Gilberto Passes Away at 83

The music world has lost another legend as the news of Astrud Gilberto’s death at the age of 83 broke out. Marcelo, Gilberto’s son, confirmed the sad news on 5 June, but the cause of her death was not disclosed. Gilberto was best known for her vocals on The Girl From Ipanema, which became one of the world’s most recorded songs, selling more than five million copies worldwide.

Born Astrud Evangelina Weinert in Salvador, Bahia, on 29 March 1940, Gilberto was not initially interested in pursuing a career in music. However, coming from a musical family, it was only a matter of time before her talent would be discovered. Her breakthrough came by accident when she offered to sing on the English version of The Girl From Ipanema, after heading to the studio to watch her husband, Brazilian guitarist João Gilberto, work on the track.

American saxophonist Stan Getz and João Gilberto first recorded the English version of the song, which was inspired by composer Antonio Carlos Jobim and Portuguese poet Vinicius de Moraes’s lust for Heloísa Pinheiro, a Rio native who took daily strolls past the Veloso Bar. A&R engineer Phil Ramone recalled in a 2010 interview with JazzWax that Gilberto was in the control room when Norman Gimbel came in with the English lyrics. Producer Creed Taylor said he wanted to get the song done right away and looked around the room. Gilberto volunteered, saying she could sing in English, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Girl From Ipanema became an instant hit, winning a Grammy for Song of the Year and earning Gilberto a nomination for Best Vocal Performance. However, despite the song’s success, Gilberto earned just $120 in session fees.

Gilberto’s contribution to bossa nova music, a fusion of jazz and samba, cannot be overstated. She was a pioneer and the best, taking bossa nova from Ipanema to the world. Her work on The Girl From Ipanema made her a household name, with the song becoming the second most played in the world, mainly because of her. Gilberto went on to record 16 studio albums throughout her career, singing in Portuguese, English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, and Japanese.

Gilberto’s granddaughter Sofia, also a musician, paid tribute to her grandmother on Instagram, saying, “My grandma Astrud Gilberto made this song for me, it’s called ‘Linda Sofia.’ She even wanted my name to be Linda Sofia! Life is beautiful, as the song says, but I’m here to bring you the sad news that my grandmother became a star today and is next to my grandfather João Gilberto. Astrud was the true girl who took bossa nova from Ipanema to the world. She was a pioneer and the best.”

Astrud and João welcomed their only child, son Marcelo, before they divorced in the mid-1960s. João passed away in 2019 at the age of 88. Gilberto has another son from a second marriage, Gregory Lasorsa, who, along with Marcelo, performed in their mother’s band over the years.

Gilberto’s legacy as an icon in bossa nova music will live on, and her contribution to the music industry will never be forgotten. She received the Latin Jazz USA Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1992 and was inducted into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame in 2002, shortly after which she announced that she was taking “indefinite time off” from public performances.

In conclusion, Astrud Gilberto’s passing is a significant loss to the music industry, and her contribution to the genre of bossa nova will always be remembered. Her voice on The Girl From Ipanema will continue to be heard by generations to come, ensuring that her legacy lives on.

