Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girl Student Commits Suicide by Jumping from Hyderabad Hostel

Tragic Death of a Student by Suicide in Hyderabad Hostel

On Tuesday, a girl student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the hostel building at Narayana College hostel in the Bachupally area of Nizampet, Hyderabad. The deceased had taken admission to a private junior college in Hyderabad only a week ago. The incident has left the college authorities, students, and the girl’s family in shock.

Discovery of the Body

Students noticed the victim’s body lying in a pool of blood and informed the college authorities. After receiving information from the college authorities, the police rushed to the hostel and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. The girl hailed from Kamareddy town, and her parents had admitted her to the college only a week before the incident took place.

Reason for the Suicide

So far, the reason for this extreme step is not known, and the police are probing the matter. The police have informed the student’s family, and a case has been registered at KPHB Police Station under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The incident has come as a shock to the college authorities and students, who are yet to come to terms with the tragedy.

Impact of Suicide on Society

Suicide is a growing concern in our society, and it is important to address the issue seriously. The recent incident has once again highlighted the need for mental health awareness and the provision of counseling services to students. Suicide is often a result of depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions that can be treated with timely intervention and support.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the issue, with many people facing financial stress, job losses, and other challenges. It is important to address these issues and provide support to people who are struggling. Suicide prevention programs, mental health awareness campaigns, and counseling services are essential to tackle the issue.

The Role of Parents and Educational Institutions

Parents and educational institutions play a crucial role in addressing the issue of suicide. It is important for parents to be aware of their children’s mental health and provide them with the necessary support and guidance. Educational institutions should also prioritize mental health and provide counseling services to students.

In conclusion, the tragic death of the student by suicide in Hyderabad hostel is a wake-up call for society to address the issue of suicide seriously. It is important to provide support and guidance to people who are struggling with mental health issues. Suicide prevention programs, mental health awareness campaigns, and counseling services are essential to tackle the issue. Parents and educational institutions should also prioritize mental health and provide the necessary support to students.

News Source : Times Now Digital

Source Link :Hyderabad College Suicide: Girl Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building/