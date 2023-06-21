Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girl Survives Suicide Attempt on Railway Track

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

No One Can Kill Janko Rakhe Saiyan: Jodhpur Student Survives Suicide Attempt on Railway Track

A student from a nursing college in Pali attempted suicide on Tuesday (June 20) by lying down on the railway track in Jodhpur. However, she miraculously survived as the train passed over her without causing any harm. The incident took place in the BJS area of Jodhpur, where the loco pilot of the train noticed the girl lying on the track from a distance and applied the brakes to prevent any harm.

After the train stopped, the loco pilot and the passengers pulled the girl out from under the train. However, she was adamant about committing suicide and did not want to get up from the track. The loco pilot and the people present at the spot had to struggle to lift her from the railway track.

The police have called the family members of the girl student and are questioning her about the reasons behind her suicide attempt. The student, who is a resident of Bhopal, is currently studying in a nursing college in Pali.

The police have refused to reveal the identity of the girl student as her family members fear defamation. The relatives of the student have informed the police that they do not know which college the student was studying in Pali and how she came to Jodhpur.

The incident has left the people stunned as the girl student did not get a scratch even after the train passed over her. It is believed that the proverb, “No one can kill Janko Rakhe Saiyan”, came true in this case.

The incident highlights the need for awareness about mental health issues and the importance of seeking help. Suicide is a growing concern in India, and it is essential to provide support and resources to those who need it. It is crucial to break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage people to seek help when they need it.

The police are investigating the matter, and it is hoped that the student will receive the necessary support and help to overcome her struggles. It is a reminder to all of us to be compassionate and understanding towards those who may be going through a tough time and to offer our support and help whenever possible.

