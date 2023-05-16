Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girlfriend Commits Suicide 2 Days After B Pharma Student’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Love Story: Two Young Lives Lost to Suicide in Kanpur and Unnao

The news of the suicide of a B Pharma student, Vishal Dubey, shocked the residents of Govindnagar area in Kanpur. However, the tragedy did not end there. Two days after Vishal’s death, his girlfriend, Mansi Dwivedi, allegedly ended her life in a hotel room in Unnao. The police found a suicide note wherein Mansi stated that she could not live without Vishal, who was against their marriage. The two young lives lost to suicide have left their families and friends devastated.

The Love Story that Ended in Tragedy

Vishal Dubey, a 27-year-old B Pharma student, and Mansi Dwivedi, a 22-year-old resident of Ambikapuram locality in Shuklaganj, Unnao, were allegedly in a relationship and wanted to get married. However, Vishal’s parents were against their marriage, which led to tension between the couple. On the night of October 22, Vishal hanged himself to death in his room, leaving behind a suicide note wherein he blamed his parents for his extreme step.

The news of Vishal’s suicide devastated Mansi, who could not bear the thought of living without him. According to the police, Mansi left a suicide note wherein she stated that she was ending her life as she could not live without Vishal. She also asked her parents to take care of themselves and her two brothers. The police have informed Mansi’s family members and sent her body for postmortem.

The Aftermath of the Tragedy

The tragic love story that ended in the suicide of two young lives has left their families and friends in shock. The police are investigating the case and trying to find out the reasons behind the extreme steps taken by Vishal and Mansi. According to the police, they have not received any complaint from Mansi’s family members yet.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of mental health and the importance of seeking help in times of distress. Suicide is a complex issue that can have multiple factors, including mental health issues, relationship problems, financial difficulties, and societal pressures. It is essential to create awareness about mental health and provide support to those who are struggling with emotional distress.

Conclusion

The tragic love story that ended in the suicide of Vishal Dubey and Mansi Dwivedi is a sad reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to seek help in times of distress. The incident has left their families and friends devastated and should serve as a wake-up call to society to address mental health issues and provide support to those who need it. It is crucial to create awareness about mental health and provide access to mental health services to prevent such tragedies in the future.

News Source : TNN

Source Link :B Pharma: 2-days After B Pharma Student’s Suicide, Girlfriend Ends Life | Kanpur News/