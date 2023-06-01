Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girlfriend fatally stabbed by partner

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Murder-Suicide of Amanda Hicks and Her Boyfriend

The case of Amanda Hicks, a school teacher who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend while she was with her 10-month-old daughter, has caused a stir in the state of Florida. It was a case of murder and suicide because the victim’s boyfriend also took his own life.

The Details of the Tragedy

Now, the police have determined what happened: Hicks was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, who subsequently shot himself, leaving the teacher’s daughter alone in her crib for 11 hours. This was reported by the news portal Fox News.

According to police reports reviewed by Fox News, Hicks’s 25-year-old boyfriend, whose identity has not yet been released, stabbed the teacher inside her apartment in Port. St. Lucie last Saturday.

Sergeant John Dellacroce of the Port St. Lucie Police Department told Fox News Digital that Hicks’ boyfriend repeatedly tried to call a relative, and then only a shot was heard that was recorded by surveillance video. The last call Hicks’ boyfriend made was at 11:50 PM. It appears none of his family members answered the call, according to Dellacroce.

Later, a shot was heard at 12:47 AM, so the policemen concluded that it was at that time that he decided to commit suicide.

Dellacroce indicated, according to a Fox News review, that all the relatives tried to contact Hicks’ boyfriend the next morning. As there was no contact, they asked the police to search the apartment to find out what had happened.

At 11:45 a.m., Troopers found the two bodies at the residence, an apartment at Peacock Run Apartments. Hicks’ baby was rescued by officers, who forced their way into the home after hearing the baby crying and seeing the bodies through the crack in the door.

The Investigation Continues

The reason for the murder is still being investigated, Dellacroce said. The school where Hicks taught sixth and seventh graders (as of 2019) reported what happened to the school staff, and the director of the institution expressed his condolences and regretted what happened, asking everyone to keep her in their prayers.

Likewise, the institution made available to its staff the support of social workers and psychologists for anyone who needed it.

Conclusion

The murder-suicide of Amanda Hicks and her boyfriend is a tragic event that has left a young child without a mother or father. As the investigation continues, we can only hope that justice will be served and that those affected by this terrible tragedy will find the support and comfort they need to heal.

Domestic Violence Relationship Abuse Intimate Partner Violence Stabbing Incidents Gender-Based Violence

News Source : Morning Express

Source Link :she was stabbed by her boyfriend/