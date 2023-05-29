Dead – Death – Obituary News : Girl’s friend gives boyfriend Facebook ID, student commits suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: Friend’s Suicide Leads to Premarital Discord

Recently, a shocking incident has come to light in the Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. A girl, who was a friend of the victim, committed suicide due to a fallout with her boyfriend. This incident occurred in the Uldean police station area of Jhansi.

Details of the Case

It all started when a boy asked a girl for the Facebook ID of her friend. This small request led to a chain of events that resulted in the girl’s suicide. Upset with the boy’s demand, the girl went to the kitchen in her house and hung herself.

After the incident, the family of the deceased girl accused the boy of harassing their daughter for several days. The accused boy was a resident of the same village as the victim. According to the victim’s family, the boy was constantly troubling their daughter and had even asked for the Facebook ID of another girl. The victim was disturbed by this and ultimately took her own life.

The victim was a student of class 9. The family of the accused boy, on the other hand, claimed that the victim used to call their son at night. They even caught their son talking to the victim on the phone and beat him up. The accused boy was falsely accused of asking for another girl’s Facebook ID.

Police Investigation

The case has now become a complicated affair involving the families of both parties. The police have started an investigation into the matter. The family of the victim has filed a complaint against the accused boy at the police station.

However, the accused boy’s family has denied all allegations and claimed that their son was innocent. The police are now trying to get to the bottom of the matter and find out the truth behind the incident.

Conclusion

The tragedy in Jhansi is a sad reminder of the consequences of premarital discord and mental harassment. The incident has left both families in a state of shock and mourning. It is important for society to address the issue of mental harassment and provide support to those who are struggling with it. The police should also take strict action against those who harass others both mentally and physically.

News Source : Devang Dubey Gautam

Source Link :Boyfriend asked for facebook id from girlfriends friend student commits suicide | Crime News: गर्लफ्रेंड की दोस्त से नजदीकी बढ़ा रहा था बॉयफ्रेंड, सच्चाई सामने आने पर किया ये काम/