Dead – Death – Obituary News : Giulio Andreotti’s Cause of Death and Illness

How Giulio Andreotti Marked Italian History during the Election of the President of the Senate

In April 2008, the Italian Parliament was preparing for the election of the President of the Senate at Palazzo Madama. The political atmosphere was tense, and the outcome of the election was uncertain. Among the candidates was Giulio Andreotti, a controversial figure who had marked the history of the Italian twentieth century, for better or for worse.

A Brief Biography of Giulio Andreotti

Giulio Andreotti was born in Rome in 1919, and he entered politics at a young age. He became a member of the Christian Democratic Party, which dominated Italian politics for decades, and he served in various ministerial positions under different Prime Ministers.

Andreotti was known for his intelligence, his shrewdness, and his Machiavellian tactics. He was also known for his connections to the Vatican and to the Italian secret services. He was accused of various crimes and scandals throughout his career, but he was never convicted of any of them.

Andreotti was Prime Minister of Italy seven times between 1972 and 1992, and he played a key role in shaping the country’s political and economic landscape. He was a staunch defender of the Italian Republic and of its institutions, but he was also criticized for his authoritarian tendencies and his lack of transparency.

The Election of the President of the Senate

In April 2008, the Italian Parliament was divided between two main political blocs: the center-left coalition led by Romano Prodi, and the center-right coalition led by Silvio Berlusconi. The election of the President of the Senate was crucial for both sides, as it would determine the balance of power in the upper chamber of the Parliament.

Giulio Andreotti was one of the candidates for the position, along with Franco Marini, a veteran politician who was supported by the center-left coalition. The election was held in secret ballot, and the outcome was uncertain until the last moment.

The Role of Giulio Andreotti

Giulio Andreotti played a key role in the election of the President of the Senate. He used his connections and his influence to gain support from different factions within the Parliament, and he also made deals with other candidates to secure their votes.

Andreotti’s tactics were controversial, and he was criticized for his alleged manipulation of the election. However, his supporters argued that he was simply using his political skills to achieve a legitimate goal.

In the end, the election was won by Franco Marini, who received 165 votes out of 319. Giulio Andreotti came in second, with 162 votes. The outcome was a surprise for many, as Andreotti was considered a strong contender for the position.

The Legacy of Giulio Andreotti

Giulio Andreotti’s legacy is complex and controversial. He was a key figure in Italian politics for decades, and he played a crucial role in shaping the country’s political and economic landscape. He was also a controversial figure, accused of various crimes and scandals, but never convicted of any of them.

Andreotti’s supporters argue that he was a defender of the Italian Republic and of its institutions, and that he used his political skills to achieve legitimate goals. His critics argue that he was an authoritarian figure who used his connections and his influence to manipulate the political system.

Regardless of one’s opinion of Giulio Andreotti, it is clear that he marked the history of the Italian twentieth century, for better or for worse. His tactics during the election of the President of the Senate in 2008 demonstrate the political skills and the controversial legacy of this complex figure.

