Dead – Death – Obituary News : Giuseppa Giordano’s Fatal Car Crash: West Babylon Tragedy

Giuseppa Giordano Car Accident: Woman Slain in Lindenhurst

A woman was apparently slain while she was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in an accident early on Sunday morning in Lindenhurst, according to the reports made by the local police. The incident reportedly occurred in Lindenhurst. The officers of the local police department supplied this information.

Details of the Accident

It is alleged that Kiritkumar Vyas, 56, of Babylon ignored a red light and continued to drive past the intersection while he was operating a vehicle in the eastern lane of Route 109 at seven in the morning. This information has been confirmed by the Suffolk County Police Department in a statement, which lends weight to the assertions that were made earlier.

After that, his vehicle was involved in a collision with a Honda Civic that had been produced in 2010 and was being driven on Straight Path by a person whose name was Giuseppa Giordano. The incident occurred on Straight Path. Giuseppa Giordano had 59 years under his belt throughout the relevant time period.

Giordano’s Death

Giordano was discovered passed out at the scene, and after being transported from the scene to a local hospital, it was concluded that she had passed dead there. However, it was discovered that she had passed away at the hospital. After some investigation, it was found out that Giordano was in West Babylon. Following the accident, her little passenger, who was just 12 years old at the time, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not immediately thought to be life-threatening.

Call for Information

You are cordially asked to call the detectives who are assigned to the First Squad of the Suffolk County Police Department at the number 631-854-8152 if you or anyone you know has any information on this collision. You can reach them by pressing “0” on your telephone keypad. It is essential that you call the number 631-854-8152 right now.

