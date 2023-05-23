Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glastonbury Resident Kevin Levesque Passes Away – Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kevin Levesque Obituary: Remembering a Life Cut Short

On Sunday morning, tragedy struck when Kevin D. Levesque, a 39-year-old from Glastonbury, passed away in a single-vehicle collision. According to law enforcement officials, the accident occurred just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Hopewell Road and Matson Hill Road.

The Events Leading up to the Collision

Lieutenant Kevin Szydlo stated that Levesque was traveling in a southwesterly direction on Hopewell Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign. This resulted in other motorists having to come to a complete stop. Despite this, Levesque continued driving in the same direction and eventually crashed into a tree in a nearby wooded area.

These details were obtained from a preliminary investigation into the accident, which was conducted at the scene. To determine the circumstances surrounding Levesque’s departure from the roadway, the Glastonbury Police Department and Metro Traffic Services are currently conducting an inquiry.

A Life Cut Short

Although the investigation is ongoing, what we do know is that Kevin Levesque’s life was cut short in a tragic accident. He was a beloved member of the Glastonbury community, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

At just 39 years old, Levesque had so much life left to live. He was taken from us far too soon, and his passing is a reminder of how fragile life truly is.

Remembering Kevin Levesque

As we mourn the loss of Kevin Levesque, it’s important to remember the life that he lived. He was a kind and compassionate person who always put others first. His dedication to his community was evident in everything he did, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Although his passing is a tragedy, we can honor Kevin’s memory by continuing to live our lives with the same kindness and compassion that he showed to others. Let’s remember the impact that he had on our lives and strive to make the world a better place in his memory.

A Final Goodbye

Kevin Levesque may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. He touched the lives of so many people during his time on this earth, and his memory will live on through the many people he impacted.

As we say goodbye to Kevin, let’s take a moment to reflect on the impact that he had on our lives. Let’s cherish the memories that we have of him and hold them close to our hearts.

Rest in peace, Kevin. You will be deeply missed.

