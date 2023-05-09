Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenbrook South Student Found Dead Near Railroad Tracks

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenview Police Open Death Investigation

A 16-year-old Glenview teen who died Monday has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad tracks near the 1000 block of Milwaukee Avenue at 6:04 p.m. on a report of an injured person later identified as Zidan Raab. Police said firefighters transported Raab to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where he passed away.

Police Seeking Information from Public

Police, who have opened a death investigation, are asking for the public’s help with any information about the incident.

Zidan Raab Remembered

Raab, a member of the Glenbrook South Class of 2024, along with other student members of GBS-TV, won a National Academy of Arts and Sciences Chicago Midwest Chapter High School Production award for their documentary program “Joey In The Limelight” which aired in February. Raab was also a member of the Titans swim team in his freshman year.

