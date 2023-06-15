Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson: Actor and Politician Dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: A Theatre Personality, Oscar-Winning Actor, and Outspoken Politician

After a ‘brief illness’, Glenda Jackson passed away at the age of 87 at her London home. A theater personality, Oscar award-winning actor, and outspoken politician, she will be remembered for the many hats that she donned. She dominated stage and screen alike for more than sixty years.

Early Life and Career

The daughter of a bricklayer father and home-cleaner mother, Glenda joined a drama school after winning a scholarship. She made her professional stage debut in 1957 in Worthing while still a student. She became a stage manager in repertory theaters and moved across Britain for about six years before joining director Peter Brook in 1964.

Peter Brook gave her the role of a prisoner assigned to play Marat’s assassin, Charlotte Corday. Glenda impressed everyone, including playwright David Edgar, who said that she was the best in the production that ‘changed the British theater forever.’

Career Highlights

She made her screen debut with Lindsay Anderson’s ‘This Sporting Life’. But the best of her career came with Ken Russel’s adaptation of D. H. Lawrence’s iconic novel ‘Women In Love’. Her portrayal of an abrasively sexual Gudrun fetched her an Oscar award for best actress.

She married a fellow actor, gave birth to his son Dan, and came back to screen after two years. It was a roller-coaster ride and she portrayed Tchaikovsky’s nymphomaniac wife in another Ken Russel movie, acted in ‘The Music Lovers’ and ‘Queen Elizabeth I’ and won two Emmy awards in 1971.

She won her second Oscar for her role in the romantic comedy ‘A Touch of Class’ in 1973.

Glenda was equally successful in politics after she joined the Labour Party in 1992, and got elected from Hampstead and Kilburn before she resigned as an MP and quit politics in 2015.

Political Career

She was an outspoken politician and attacked the UK government for the Iraq War. She did not take care of parliamentary etiquette and did not mince words while slamming Margret Thatcher after her death for her alleged politics of greed.

Return to Theater

She returned to the theater as King Lear, won the award for performance, and took many other roles as well from a 92-year-old widow to a protagonist struck with Alzheimer’s disease.

Conclusion

Glenda Jackson was a versatile and talented performer who left an indelible mark on both the stage and screen. Her contributions to the world of theater and film will always be remembered. Her outspokenness and activism in politics will also be remembered as she stood for what she believed in. She will be missed dearly.

