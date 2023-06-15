Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson, Actress, Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: Remembering the Legacy of a Two-Time Oscar Winner and Labour MP

On June 15, 2023, the world lost a true icon as Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and former Labour MP, passed away at the age of 87. Although her cause of death was not disclosed, her agent revealed that she died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Glenda’s passing has left a void in both the entertainment industry and the political realm, where she made her mark as a staunch critic of Tony Blair’s New Labour and the Iraq war.

Glenda’s career spanned seven decades, during which she won numerous accolades, including two Oscars for Women in Love and A Touch of Class, two Emmys for her role as Elizabeth I in the 1971 BBC miniseries Elizabeth R, and a Tony for the 2018 revival of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women. She also won the BAFTA for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Sunday Bloody Sunday and the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress for the 2019 TV-movie Elizabeth Is Missing.

But Glenda’s achievements were not limited to the entertainment industry. In 1992, she was elected as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, which had been a Tory seat for two decades. A founding signatory of the Anti-Nazi League in 1977, she continued to champion the left in Parliament, advocating for issues such as gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and social justice. She was a vocal critic of Tony Blair’s New Labour and the Iraq war, threatening to stand against him for the party leadership in 2005 unless he announced his intention to quit.

Glenda’s political career lasted for 23 years until she retired in 2015. More recently, she returned to the world of acting, starring in films such as The Great Escaper alongside Michael Caine and winning a Tony Award for her performance in Three Tall Women in 2018. Glenda’s talent and passion for both acting and politics were evident throughout her life, and she will be remembered as a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of women in both fields.

Tributes have poured in from those who knew Glenda, including Labour MP and shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell, who used to work for and alongside her. In a tweet, she recalled Glenda as “incredibly kind and supportive” and praised her cutting humor and general disdain for most things, all while smoking. MP Diane Abbott also paid tribute, calling Glenda “a kind and extremely principled woman.”

Glenda Jackson’s legacy will continue to inspire and empower generations to come. Her unwavering commitment to social justice and equality, coupled with her unparalleled talent as an actress, made her a force to be reckoned with. As we mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and the impact she had on the world. Rest in peace, Glenda. You will be deeply missed.

